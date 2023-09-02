New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform

One of those proposals, which has a 71% approval rate, would be to increase the penalty for illegal voting from a misdemeanor to a felony.

HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll.

The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters.

Many want changes to the way a ballot is accessed here in the Lone Star state.

The poll on election reform stirred conversation as the Texas state Legislature considers changes to voting laws.

“I don’t think we’re going to see any of the more progressive reforms pass — that would be online voting registration or universal absentee voting. What’s more likely is that we’re going to see some of the Republican proposals pass,” Mark Jones, a senior research fellow at the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs, said.

“Those need to be investigated and certainly penalties and prosecution should ensue where warranted and it’s refreshing to see that Texans take this seriously,” Republican strategist Vlad Davidiuk said.

Former Harris County clerk and current Houston mayoral candidate, Chris Hollins, came under fire in 2020 from Republicans for making it easier to vote.

“Texas is the hardest state in the union to cast a ballot,” Hollins said.

The Democrats added it makes sense that 71% of Texans want to make voter registration available online and 65% would allow absentee voting for any reason.

“People loved those services because they made this constitutional right easier for people in our community to access,” Hollins said.

But with the prospect of absentee balloting and online voting registration being grim, Republicans said election reforms will be a priority for the party.

“It’s not surprising at all to see that Texans are very interested in legislation that enhances election integrity,” Davidiuk said.

Among some election reforms Texas voters could see in the Republican-dominated legislature is giving more authority to the attorney general to prosecute and investigate individuals and local governments over election issues.