(CBS) -- President Trump's longtime personal physician said Tuesday it was Mr. Trump himself who dictated a 2015 letter saying Mr. Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Harold Bornstein, who has been Mr. Trump's personal physician since 1980, made the comment to CNN, after telling NBC his office was "raided" for Mr. Trump's medical records in February 2017.

"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Bornstein told CNN on Tuesday. "I just made it up as I went along."

Bornstein would not give an interview to CBS News, but did call the NBC story a "pretty good story," and said he spoke with an NBC reporter while "in the bathroom" of his office.

The December 2015 note declared Mr. Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" and claimed Mr. Trump had "extraordinary" stamina and physical strength. In 2016, Bornstein told NBC he wrote that statement in five minutes while a limo sent by Mr. Trump waited outside his office.

"If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," read the 2015 statement from Bornstein.

