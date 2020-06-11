Trump supporters continue to protest in Phoenix outside Maricopa County elections office for third day

PHOENIX — For the third straight day, supporters of President Donald Trump are gathered in Phoenix outside of the Maricopa County tabulation center.
The people protesting are demanding that all ballots be counted in Arizona.
Democrat Joe Biden leads in Arizona over Republican President Donald Trump. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Biden leads Trump by 43,779 votes. It's a margin that has tightened in recent days, while Trump's lead has disappeared in other states needed for him to win, including Pennsylvania and Georgia.
The Associated Press and Fox News called Arizona for Biden just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the night of the election.
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is one of the people in the crowd, alleging cheating in the vote counting process.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Thursday told 12 News he has no evidence there are attempts to disenfranchise voters and that although he is still looking into some outstanding complaints from voters.
Dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office Thursday night for a second night of demonstrations against election results.
Several protesters told 12 News they want to hold elections office officials “accountable,” while many held pro-Trump flags while chanting “count every ballot.”
On Wednesday night, at some point, some protestors tried to get into the building, but Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies defused the situation.
In a statement on Thursday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the office was present at the protest to "ensure the safety of the staff and security of the facility.
"We are committed to the safety of our community and the protected process of democracy. Our efforts will continue and expand to appropriately meet the capacity and dynamics of these potential engagements," Penzone continued.
A fence has since been installed around the Maricopa County Recorder's Office with designated areas for free speech.