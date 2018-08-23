(CBS) -- President Trump says that he if he ever got impeached, he thinks the stock market would crash and "everybody would be very poor." In an interview with Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt that aired on Thursday, Mr. Trump was asked if he thought Democrats would move to file articles of impeachment should they take over control of the House and Senate come November.

"I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job," Mr. Trump said. "If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor. Because without this thinking [points to head] you would see, you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse."

