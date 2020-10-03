(CBS NEWS) — President Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday night in a statement.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," Grisham said. She added that Mr. Trump "remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."

Grisham also cited CDC guidelines that say testing decisions should be based on symptoms and exposure history.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

