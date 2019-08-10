MINNEAPOLIS — The Mayor of Minneapolis fired back at President Trump Tuesday after his re-election campaign threatened to sue the Target Center after allegedly being asked to pay costs for Thursday's rally ahead of time.

A letter from the campaign, sent Monday, alleges that the campaign was asked to pay around $530,000 to cover security and other costs related to the event. If the payment isn't made, the Target Center will withhold use of the facility.

The campaign claims that the bill is "an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President”, and that U.S. Secret Service handles all security and other costs. The deadline for the campaign to respond is 11:00 am Tuesday, according to the statement.

Early Tuesday the President retweeted his campaign manager, who posted "The radical Mayor of Minneapolis, @Jacob_Frey, is abusing his power in an attempt to block the President's supporters from seeing him speak on Thursday."

"The lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters. 72,000 ticket requests already. Dump Frey and Omar! Make America Great Again!," Trump added.

Mayor Frey quickly responded, calling Mr. Trump's integrity and the alleged problems with his campaign covering its bills into question.

At this point the Target Center has not responded to requests for comment on the allegations made by the Trump Campaign that it is being forced to pay up front.

