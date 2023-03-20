Trump still scheduled to appear at Texas rally after claiming he'll be arrested

Trump's supporters are getting ready to attend a rally this Saturday, which is still on the books for now.

WACO, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is headed to Texas this week after making explosive claims online that he'll be arrested.

Trump is scheduled to be at a rally in Waco this weekend but said over the weekend that he'll be arrested on Tuesday.

The claim comes as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump's attorney said that the claims were just speculation rather than any actual update from prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Trump's supporters are getting ready to attend a rally this Saturday, which is still on the books for now. Trump's rally would be the first of his 2024 presidential campaign as he hopes to lock down support in the state he won in two straight elections.

In a campaign email sent Saturday, Trump said he's not worried about facing charges over alleged hush money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels. Trump is also facing criminal probes in Georgia and Washington D.C. over the 2020 Election.

As for why the rally is being held in Waco?

Some wondered if it's symbolic and tied to the Waco siege as it marks 30 years since the ATF and FBI stormed the Branch Davidian compound. It's also a Republican stronghold where he won the area by double digits in 2020, so it could just be Trump playing to his base.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Waco Regional Airport.