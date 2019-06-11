HOUSTON — We were warned it might take a while for vote totals in Harris County to come in, and apparently it’s happening.

Last week, we reported that Harris County clerk Diana Trautman said the Secretary of State put out an election advisory on Oct. 23 that required her staff and law enforcement to drive mobile ballot box cards from each of the 757 Election Day polling sites to the downtown central counting station, whereas before, the plan was for them to bring the cards to 10 drop-off sites across the county to transmit electronically.

Trautman said that ran smoothly in the May elections.

As of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, there were still more than 265 polling locations that were open. No one was voting, but election clerks were completing paperwork before turning in the results.

