'They will be ready': Security experts weigh in on what it will take to keep Biden's inauguration ceremony safe

Washington D.C. is locked down and more than 25,000 National Guard members are patrolling the Capitol to ensure a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.

WASHINGTON — On Jan. 6, 2021, rioters mounted an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol. They broke glass and beat officers as thousands stormed through the hallowed halls of the Capitol looking for lawmakers. It was part of a violent frenzy to overturn what has been determined to be a fair election.

That attack is raising security concerns ahead of Wednesday's inauguration.

"That mob got into the people's house, that's a real problem," Thom Bolsch said.

Bolsch is a former Secret Service agent who has protected four U.S. Presidents. He watched the assault on live TV.

"When they broke through the perimeter, then the flood gates were just opened," Bolsch said.

The attack is now coupled with new threats to harm President-elect Joe Biden has law enforcement on high alert as they prepare for his inauguration.

"This is probably going to be one of the largest security functions that Secret Service has ever engaged in with their partners," Bolsch said.

We've seen dozens of inaugurations through the years as Presidents have come and gone, but this one will feel different.

"There is a heightened sense of tension in the country," Brian Lynch said.

Lynch is a former FBI agent and is now executive director for Safety and Security at RANE, a risk-intelligence company. He says the inauguration will look very different. Barricades and 12-foot tall fencing is going up around the Capitol. No one from the public will be allowed on the National Mall. National Guard and military assets are everywhere, 25,000 in all. And that's only what you can see.

"Most of the things we deploy you don't know they're there," Bolsch said. "But they're a phone call away. They're in the background. They're hidden, but they're always there."

It's like securing the State of the Union Address, but riskier because it's outdoors.

"Now you have a larger area where someone if they want to do harm they could potentially do harm to the President," Bolsch said. "There's always some risk even when they're in the White House."

Expect snipers on roofs and checkpoints on many street corners. Whatever it takes to make sure another attack doesn't happen again.

"We have to be strong, communicate force, everything needs to be clear and people need to understand this country will not have another episode like this," David Catran said.

Catran is a former diplomatic security agent. He's now the owner of Ranger Guard and Investigations. He said the security plans have likely been in the works since President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. He says law enforcement will be ready.

"We need to show that we can secure these things," Bolsch said. "We need to show that there is a peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next. I can tell you that they are prepared and they're going to be there, and ready on game day."