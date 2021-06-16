After abandoning Texas House floor, Democrats meet with Vice President Kamala Harris about voting bills

The invitation came after Texas House Democrats blocked the passage of Senate Bill 7. Texas Democrats are also urging the passage of federal voting rights bills.

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic Texas lawmakers met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House Wednesday to talk about voting rights in the United States. Harris’s invitation came after Texas House Democrats blocked the passage of voting bill, Senate Bill 7, in May.

According to a press release from the Office of the Vice President, passage of SB 7 “would have made it significantly harder for the people of Texas to vote.” If passed, SB 7 would create new limitations on early voting hours, increase voting-by-mail restrictions and curb local voting options like drive-thru voting in Texas.

Texas Democrats are also encouraging the U.S. Senate to pass a series of voting rights bills: the For the People Act (HR 1) and John Lewis Voting Rights Act (HR 4), according to a press release from Rep. Gina Hinojosa.

Member of the Texas House of Representatives, Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who represents Austin, is set to attend the meeting.

"It is an honor to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the importance of securing voting rights and ballot access for all Americans,” Hinojosa said in a statement. “As a representative from Austin, it is not lost on me that more than 50 years ago President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who also hailed from Central Texas, championed and secured the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965; it is now our fight to preserve and protect those same voting rights for all Texans. We, again, look to Washington for help."

Texas House Democrats walked off the House floor last month to stop the passage of SB 7. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would hold a special session later this year to discuss both SB 7 and House Bill 20 after neither passed. Both bills were Republican priority legislation.

Texas Democrats also hosted a press conference Tuesday on SB 7 and the passage of those federal voting rights bills.