2022 Texas Tribune Festival to feature more than 350 speakers to discuss cross-party politics, policies

The Texas Tribune Festival gathers local, state and national news and political leaders for conversations on a wide range of issues that impact all Texans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 350 speakers are slated to talk at Texas' biggest politics and policy event from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 in Austin.

The Texas Tribune Festival gathers local, state and national news and political leaders for conversations on a wide range of issues that impact all Texans.

This year, scheduled guests include a range of political leaders, including governors, members of congress, mayors and both current and former presidential cabinet members.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend more than 100 individual sessions at this year's festival. It's an opportunity to highlight cross-party discussion, policy and discourse on topics like abortion, congress, the economy and more.

Among those in attendance include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and U.S. representatives Liz Cheney, Chip Roy, Mayra Flores, Joaquin Castro and Sylvia Garcia.