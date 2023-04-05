Bill banning gender transitioning treatments for children to go before Texas House on Friday

After disruptions earlier in the week, the controversial Senate Bill 14, which bans gender transitioning treatments for children, goes back before the Texas House.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday morning, the controversial Senate Bill 14, which bans gender transitioning treatments for children, goes back before the Texas House.

Debate and a vote are expected after being derailed earlier this week when the gallery was cleared because of protestors.

On Thursday, LGBTQ supporters held a wide-ranging press conference protesting everything from book bans to SB 14. Rev. Erin Walter, with the Texas Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry, said, "This hateful, transphobic, racist, white supremacist, Christian, nationalist horror show of an abomination will not stand."

Critics mince no words, saying the bill violates transgender rights. On Tuesday, protestors demonstrated at the State Capitol and in the House gallery.

"Under house rules, demonstrators or outbursts by visitors in the gallery are strictly prohibited," Speaker Dave Phelan said.

He had the demonstrators cleared from the gallery.

At issue is the bill which prohibits surgery that sterilizes a child and prohibits puberty blockers in children. Exceptions are allowed for treating early onset puberty and medically verifiable genetic disorders of sex development. Meanwhile, supporters of the measure, who were wearing red shirts, also rallied at the Capital this week, praying in the dome and sitting in the gallery. Both groups are expected to be back Friday morning when the gavel opens House.