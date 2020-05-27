Texas Supreme Court blocks expansion of mail-in voting during coronavirus pandemic

The court ruled a lack of immunity to the virus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot.

In the latest twist in the legal fight over voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, the court agreed with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the risk of contracting the virus does not meet the state’s qualifications for voting by mail.

“We agree with the State that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code,” the court wrote. “But the State acknowledges that election officials have no responsibility to question or investigate a ballot application that is valid on its face.”

This story was originally published at TexasTribune.org. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.