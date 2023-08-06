Texas Senate meets briefly, then adjourns until Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas state senators met for under two minutes, then went on recess until Monday.
They did refer three bills to committee, all of them related to religion in schools. One was to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Another is to allow school employees to pray while on duty. The third is to allow public schools to set aside time for prayer or reading religious texts.
None are related to the Governor Abbott’s agenda focusing on property taxes and border issues.
The House has already adjourned for this special session.