How Texas voting will be different under SB 1

Texans will see several changes when heading to the polls this year.

HOUSTON — Last year was big for Texas politics and a lot will change when it comes time for Texans to vote.

Many Texas House Democrats broke quorum at the state capitol and fled to Washington D.C. back in July in hopes of stopping SB 1, which added new restrictions to voting in Texas. After weeks of debate, the bill was eventually passed and now has several new changes.

First, it puts a ban on drive-thru voting and brings an end to 24-hour voting. Early voting is now restricted to a window of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bill also makes it illegal for the elections administrator to send mail-in ballot applications to anyone who hasn't requested one.

It also creates new ID requirements for voting by mail: Voters will be asked to provide their full driver's license number or partial social security number on the ballot application and the envelope used to return their completed ballot. That information must match what is already on file in their voter record.

SB 1 also increased bipartisan poll watcher protections by allowing them free movement within a polling place, with the exception of a polling station while a voter is casting their ballot. The bill will also require training for poll watchers before they are eligible to serve.

If you plan to assist or get assistance for in-person voting, the person providing that assistance must fill out new paperwork disclosing their relationship to the voter.