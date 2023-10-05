Property tax bill battle continues between Lt. Gov. Patrick, House Speaker Phelan

The clock is ticking on a deadline to make a deal. So, which proposal would save Texans more money?

AUSTIN, Texas — How much Texans could save on property tax is hanging in the balance as the end of the Legislative session nears.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan are at odds with each other over their chamber's dueling bills.

Both men want to cut property taxes, but they disagree on how to do it and which one's better for the average taxpayer.

"This isn't about politics, it's about people and personality," KHOU 11 News political analyst Bob Stein said.

The battle is playing out on Twitter, with Patrick and Phelan trading blows through tweets. Patrick prodded Phelan calling him "California Dade." Shirtless photos and surfboard memes were spreading.

Phelan tweeted his own video calling Patrick out for not supporting the House's property tax plan.

It's time for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to agree with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and cut property taxes for good by passing appraisal caps for all Texans. The House is ready to work with the Senate to ensure the largest tax cut in state history. Let's get this done for Texas, @DanPatrick. pic.twitter.com/Tg4PYxmQz3 — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) May 9, 2023

"It seems odd that they haven't been able to reach an agreement," Stein said. "This isn't a political fight. It's a fight over two men who have different ideas of what property tax relief looks like."

The House version lowers the appraisal cap from 10% to 5% on all properties, including businesses. That translates to, on average, $542 in savings in 2024 and $733 in savings in 2025.

lowers the appraisal cap from 10% to 5% on all properties, including businesses. That translates to, on average, $542 in savings in 2024 and $733 in savings in 2025. The Senate plan calls for a $70,000 homestead exemption. For most homeowners, that means, on average, $756 in savings in 2024 and $798 saved in 2025.

calls for a $70,000 homestead exemption. For most homeowners, that means, on average, $756 in savings in 2024 and $798 saved in 2025. Seniors get an even better deal. They would get a $100,000 homestead exemption, saving them, on average, more than $2,000 in the first two years.

Stein believes they will reach a compromise, but Patrick has made it clear that he's not negotiating.

"If they send a bill over, we're not doing appraisal caps ... period, end of story," Patrick said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has made using billions of dollars in state surplus money for property tax relief a top priority this session.

"They've got to come up with something before the end of session. It's a cornerstone of what they've promised," Stein said.

Abbott's office didn't respond when KHOU 11 News asked which plan he supported.

The Legislative session ends May 29.