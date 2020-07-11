How Texas leaders are reacting to Biden and Harris being elected president, vice president

With Pennsylvania being called by all networks and The Associated Press, Joe Biden has been elected the next President of the United States.

HOUSTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States, projected now to be the winner by every network and The Associated Press. Reaction is coming from both sides of the aisle, including from those in Texas.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is in her first term, congratulated Joe Biden, tweeting the following.

Today we saw what happens when we persist in fighting for what is right. Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and to every American who relentlessly fought to chart a more just course for our country. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 7, 2020

Hidalgo went on to tweet of the significance of Sen. Kamala Harris for making history in the role of vice president.

Grateful to @KamalaHarris for redefining what an American Vice President looks like. And for getting there in a pair of converse instead of pretending it’s sensible to spend all day in high heels. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 7, 2020

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson congratulated Biden, then saying this is an opportunity for unity in leadership.

I want to congratulate President-elect Biden on his hard-fought victory. I look forward to working with his administration, Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and the Dallas-area Congressional delegation to advance the priorities of the people of Dallas at the federal level... — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 7, 2020

He also recognized the significance of Kamala's Harris' upcoming role as vice president.

We need more women and people of color in leadership... — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 7, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also made a call for unity with the election of Joe Biden to the presidency.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!



Together, let’s move toward a new era of unity, fairness and understanding. — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile Republican Senator John Cornyn, who won re-election earlier this week. also reacted. Cornyn retweeted a reporter who posted a quote from Chuck Schumer. Cornyn referred to the Georgia race between Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

A Democratic majority in the Senate would cinch the radical agenda of the left. They must be stopped on January 5th in Georgia. https://t.co/KzRxVU6DwZ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 7, 2020

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner congratulated Biden with a photo.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on becoming the 46th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/1hTppgyDpC — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 7, 2020

Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted his reaction, celebrating the process and calling for civility.

We witnessed the counting of every vote and the beauty of democracy. The people of the United States decide who's president. Let us now restore civility and dignity in all we do. — Mayor Adler | 😷wear a mask. (@MayorAdler) November 7, 2020

Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued his congratulations to Biden and Harris on the win.

Congratulations to President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Devi Harris on their victories. I join all Americans in wishing the new administration success as they lead our nation to heal and navigate the health, economic, & social crises we currently face. pic.twitter.com/ZGsJacaDCM — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) November 7, 2020

Texas GOP Chiarman Allen West released a statement, in part saying, "Biden and Harris will be similar to Barry Bonds and have a permanent asterisk by their names. Americans don’t like cheaters, and the perception of such lends itself to reality, just ask Tom Brady about Deflate=Gate."

One of the first to react was former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who had a simple message.