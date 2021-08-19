Texas House closer to reaching quorum

Three Houston Democrats returned to Austin on Thursday, which could get the House close to enough members to resume session.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House is on track to possibly meet a quorum during Thursday's special session.

Democratic Reps. Garnet Coleman, Ana Hernandez and Armando Walle -- all from the Houston area -- returned to Austin.

At this point, it's not clear if a quorum will be reached.

The second special legislative session began earlier this month. The House was unable to reach quorum during the first special session ad Democrats went to Washington D.C. It ended without quorum, and the second legislative session began the next day on August 7.

House Democrats are doing what they can to delay a vote on a controversial voting bill. Without quorum, a vote can't take place.