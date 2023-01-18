Texas House, Senate honor Houston Astros' World Series win

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez also thanked the Astros organization for everything it did to help the Uvalde community following the tragic May 24 school shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Legislature has a lot of work to get done over the next several months. But on Wednesday, lawmakers took time to do some celebrating.

Both the Texas House and Senate passed resolutions on Wednesday honoring the Houston Astros for winning the 2022 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies.

As Houston lawmakers applauded their team's success, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, thanked the Astros organization for everything it did to help the community following the tragic May 24 school shooting.

"They adopted families. They had them out to various games. The Astros organization came down to Uvalde and took up these families with open arms. And I wanted to say thank you for everything that you did for them," Gutierrez said. "They won't forget it, I won't forget it. It was a moment of great horror and tragedy in our community. And you stepped up and you didn't have to. And I want to thank you for that."

In July, the Houston Astros and the Astros Foundation visited Uvalde to show support for the community through an ice cream giveaway, a baseball event and a hospital visit. In August, the team welcomed the community to Minute Maid Park for "Uvalde Strong Day."

In addition to being honored by the Legislature on Wednesday, members of the team also met with Gov. Greg Abbott.

"[The Astros] hard-fought win represents the true spirit of Texas – grit & determination," the governor tweeted. "Looking forward to another winning season!"

Welcomed the World Champion @Astros to the Texas Capitol today.



Their hard-fought win represents the true spirit of Texas — grit & determination.



Looking forward to another winning season! pic.twitter.com/E6sXG6rwOv — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 18, 2023

Opening Day for the 2023 Major League Baseball season will be March 30. The Astros' home opener will be against the Chicago White Sox.