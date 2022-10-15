Beto O'Rourke campaigning in Houston's Asiatown

Saturday Beto was in Asia town for a Get Out to vote rally just days away from the beginning of early voting.

HOUSTON — We are just days away from the start of early voting and candidates are making their final cases to voters.

Saturday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Asiatown for a rally hosted by the Asian American Democrats of Texas Caucus Houston Chapter.

Dozens of Asian American Pacific Islander candidates came out to support O’Rourke. The group said it’s been years since a rally like this has taken place in this part of town.

"It's just so important that these candidates hear what we want. We are a sizable community, we also deserve a seat at the table and a voice in the government," said David Nguyen the president of the Houston chapter.

The Asian community is one of the fastest growing in our state but they say they feel largely ignored by politicians.

"We want them to hear about the issues we so care about. Because we are not being advocated for. Because of the lack of AAPI representatives in government, we are not getting the services we need," said Nguyen.

O'Rourke hopes to gain support from more than just the AAPI community, but also from first-time voters who he believes can help him turn the state blue.

"Remind them for years, Greg Abbott, he has time to fix these things and for whatever reason, he hasn’t," said O'Rourke.