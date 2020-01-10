Gov. Abbott proclamation forces county clerks to designate single location for drop-off mail-in ballots

The governor claims this proclamation will "enhance ballot security."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Oct. 1, limiting where eligible voters can drop off their marked mail-in ballots.

Beginning on Oct. 2, voters must deliver their mail ballots to a single early voting clerk's office location as designated by a county's early voting clerk.

In addition, early voting clerks are required to allow poll watchers to supervise any activity related to the in-person delivery of mail ballots at the designated location. They must act as if they're serving at an early voting polling place.

"The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections," Gov. Abbott said in a press release. "As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting."

On Thursday, Travis County, for example, had begun allowing voters to drop off their marked mail ballots at four designated locations. This proclamation would force the Travis County Clerk's Office to designate just one location.

You can read the full proclamation below: