Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout

A lower-than-expected voter turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County.

We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout.

From knocking on doors to rallying voters, both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are mobilizing to get as many people as possible to the polls.

It's a race that is coming down to the wire and voter turnout will be key.

For Beto O'Rourke's campaign, as he targets voters in the Rio Grande Valley, his wife, Amy O'Rourke, is knocking on doors and making contact with voters in Houston to increase turnout.

“Just trying to connect the dots and make sure that they know really what’s at stake," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke is talking with voters about fixing the grid, teachers' pay, skyrocketing property taxes and abortion rights.

“A lot of people are really scared about the complete ban on all abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest or for the life and health of the mother," O'Rourke said.

Abbott also closed in on Harris County visiting with supporters in Jersey Village.

“Coming up here now less than a week," Abbott said. "The winner or loser of this election is not going to be me, it’s going to be you.”

Abbott did not take any questions on the trail while touting his southern border operation, what should be taught in schools and cutting property taxes.

“The border is on the line, you’ve got your jobs on the line, taxes, your freedom, your safety," Abbott said. "But I tell you something else maybe more important than all that is your values are on the line.”