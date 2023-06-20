Texas bans diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public colleges, universities

The initiative makes Texas the second state in the country to ban such higher education initiatives.

AUSTIN, Texas — Diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities in Texas will be banned when a new law goes into effect.

The initiative makes Texas the second state in the country to ban such higher education initiatives. Florida also banned DEI spending earlier this year.

Before the House approved the final version of the bill, Rep. Ron Reynolds of Missouri City, asked members to vote against the bill after the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida because of similar legislation. The bill was still passed by a vote of 82 to 61.

According to the final text of the bill, universities can't create diversity offices or hire employees to conduct DEI work. They also can't require any DEI training as a condition for being hired or admitted. University practices must be "color-blind and sex neutral."

The bill, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, also states that university leaders can't spend state money until they comply with the new law and that university governing boards must create policies to discipline employees who violate it.