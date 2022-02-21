Texas attorney general race: Embattled Ken Paxton runs for third term against newcomer Rochelle Garza

Paxton has been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years and faces a whistleblower lawsuit from former top deputies who accused him of abuse of office.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the state's top attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been haunted by accusations of illegal or unethical behavior for most of his time in office. He's been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the charges as politically motivated as he runs for a third term.

He was forced into a runoff for the Republican nomination for another term in office after high-profile Republicans, including former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and Land Commissioner George P. Bush, tried to unseat him. However, Republican voters chose him in a runoff with Bush, and Paxton now faces Democrat Rochelle Garza.

A conservative culture warrior, Paxton scored points with Donald Trump supporters when he filed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 results in four battleground states where the former president lost.

Voters cited Paxton’s frequent lawsuits against the Biden administration on immigration and COVID-19 policies, as well as his efforts on hot-button social issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights, the Texas Tribune reported.

Paxton, 59, was born in Minot, North Dakota where his father was stationed at Minot Air Force Base, according to his website.

He graduated from Baylor University, where he served as student body president, and got an M.B.A. He got his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Paxton and his wife Angela live in McKinney and have four children.