All eyes on GOP runoff for Texas AG where incumbent Ken Paxton faces challenger George P. Bush

Bush is hoping to continue his family's political dynasty, but the most recent poll gave Paxton a double digit lead, despite being charged with multiple felonies.

AUSTIN, Texas — The hottest statewide race in today's runoff election is for Texas attorney general. George P. Bush is challenging embattled incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination.

The race for the top lawyer in Texas turned nasty with a flood of attack ads in a last-minute push for voters.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on May 20.

Both Bush and Paxton hoped to persuade GOP voters to choose them to take on the Democratic attorney general nominee come November.

“I’m a Christian, I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a military veteran with experience in Afghanistan but more importantly I want to bring the experience as your land Commissioner to this important top legal position in our state and that starts with restoring trust and integrity which we’re not getting with a philandering felon at the helm,” Bush said.

Paxton did not respond to KHOU 11's repeated requests for an interview. That could be because he's faced a slew of controversies over the past few years. They include: An FBI investigation into allegations he abused his office to help a wealthy donor; a 7-year-old felony securities fraud indictment; and a lawsuit from the state bar challenging his ethics as a practicing attorney for suing to block the 2020 election results.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said recently he's embarrassed by the lingering scandals surrounding Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported.

“I will tell you that I remain very disturbed by the fact that the incumbent has had an indictment hanging over his head, for now, I don’t know, what has it been, six years? This is the chief law enforcement officer of the state of Texas. And it’s a source of embarrassment to me that that has been unresolved,” Cornyn said last week on a call with reporters.

He stopped short of endorsing either candidate.

The runoff will be a referendum on who can turn out the most voters, which could favor Paxton.

Even with his rocky record, a Texas Republican strategist said Paxton is in a good position to claim the nomination.

“Paxton has the benefit of having been in office for more than half a decade now and so he has established name ID, he has deep roots with the grassroots clubs and organizations and voters,” said Vlad Davidiuk.

The latest numbers showed competitive fundraising, but Paxton has much more cash on hand.

“He’s been very effective at talking to Republican groups and Republican audiences about the work he has done in his role as Texas Attorney General,” said Davidiuk.

Whoever ends up taking the nomination will face attorney Rochelle Mercedes Garza or former Galveston Mayor Jay Jaworski, who will face off for the Democratic nomination in the runoff.