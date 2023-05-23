'Obviously intoxicated state' | AG Paxton says Speaker Phelan is unfit for position

"While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans' trust and incapable of leading the Texas House."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday called for House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign.

In a tweet from his personal account, Paxton said Phelan was recently "in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication" during a recent session.

Paxton's demand comes days after videos of Phelan slurring words while presiding over the House were shared across social media.

Here's a video of the incident that Paxton is referring to:

Here's the complete statement:

"After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislative session. Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication. His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public. Texans were relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities including protecting the integrity of our elections and preventing Chinese spies from controlling Texas land. His failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party. While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans' trust and incapable of leading the Texas House."

Paxton is currently in the middle of an FBI investigation related to criminal conduct and indictments. He also recently agreed to a $3.3 million settlement with whistleblowers in his office that was going to be paid by tax dollars. Phelan opposed taxpayers paying for the settlement.

Phelan's office didn't respond to a request for comment.