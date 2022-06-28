Texas abortion funds suspend services while they evaluate Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

The National Network of Abortion Funds shows eight different funds located in Texas. All of them said they are taking time to evaluate the decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Several Texas abortion funds have suspended services and many of them want to evaluate what the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade means for them.

Within hours after the news broke Friday that Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion funds across Texas announced they were pausing operations.

The National Network of Abortion Funds shows eight different funds are located in Texas and all of them said they’re taking time to evaluate the decision.

“Before last Friday, we were helping to pay for travel, food, childcare, lodging," Full Spectrum Doula with The Afiya Center Qiana Arnold said.

That includes the SYS Fund, which is powered by The Afiya Center.

“The gray area is understanding the criminalization aspect," Arnold said.

Arnold said the center provides refuge, education and resources for Black women in Texas. Before Friday's ruling, that also meant helping with abortion access.

“We can’t risk having Black women come in contact with the criminal justice system because we’re already over-criminalized," Arnold said.

She said they’re still providing their other services, but don’t want to put anyone at risk.

“We are still doing what we have been doing, but we are definitely following the law. And we are working closely with our attorneys," Arnold said.