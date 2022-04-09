Republican Tarrant County judge plans to back Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Democratic challenger in November

FORT WORTH, Texas — A popular Republican in North Texas says he's backing Democrat Mike Collier over the Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in the race for lieutenant governor.
Retiring Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley explained his decision on ‘Inside Texas Politics,’ a show produced by our sister station in Dallas WFAA.
“Because Mike is, one, he's a bean counter like me,” said Judge Whitley. “He worked for Price-Waterhouse. He also worked for Exxon, so he understands the oil business. And I just think he's someone who understands local control. And that's what I'm looking for."
Whitley went to accuse Patrick of waging “war on local elected officials,” Saying he limited property taxes, a major source of revenue for local governments.
It's worth noting Whitley is not seeking reelection this year.
Lt. Gov. Patrick responded Sunday afternoon, tweeting the following.
