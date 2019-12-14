HOUSTON — Runoff election day is here.

Incumbent Sylvester Turner and challenger Tony Buzbee are going head to head Saturday as voters hit the polls.

Here's a little reminder: You can vote at any polling location.

Click here to find out more about the races to keep an eye on and for ALL the results. Numbers should start coming in around 7 p.m.

Harris County voters can text VOTE to 833-937-0700 to find a polling location.

