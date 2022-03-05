If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, how will it affect the upcoming elections?

A local political expert and the major political parties are speaking out about the leak of a draft of a Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.

HOUSTON — The leak of a draft of a Supreme Court decision on abortion rights is causing quite the stir. Experts know it could shake things up for the upcoming election cycle.

Democrats believe the issue will drive many people to the polls in their favor while Republicans say the decision is something they've been fighting for.

University of Houston professor Brandon Rottinghaus sees it as a unifying moment for both parties.

"It's going to be a rallying moment for both parties but the question will be: Where will the people in the middle go? Will they rally with Democrats in challenging this? Or will they rally with Republicans in support of this?" Rottinghaus said.

Rottinghaus said he thinks the upcoming election will be very polarized and the issue could drive more women, and possibly even a younger crowd, to the polls.

Republicans don't think the ruling, if it happens, will change Texas. They think there are other issues that people are more concerned about.

"I think people are very concerned about inflation, about crime ... concerned about corruption seen at county government. Those are day-in-day-out issues that people are concerned about," Harris County Republican Party Chair Cindy Siegel said.

It's only a draft at this point, but both parties are taking a stance on the issue.

"I firmly do believe that this is going to be out at the forefront of our midterm elections. We have to drive it home. Democrats are wanting to make sure access to healthcare is there. Republicans are trying to take it away," Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu said.

One thing is certain, the issue could be a rallying force ahead of the upcoming November election.