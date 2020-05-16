JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hundreds of boats filled with supporters of President Donald Trump have been making their way down the Intracoastal Waterway and back Saturday.
They started at the Little Jetties for the trip down to St. Augustine.
Fans of President Trump cheered and waved signs and flags, and at least one had a cut out of the president on board.
Organizers say outdoor activities are encouraged in the time of COVID-19 and the boat rally is a great way for supporters to be “together” in a safe and fun way.