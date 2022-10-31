Here's how to stop annoying political calls and texts

If you're getting bombarded with calls or texts on who to vote for, here's how you can eliminate them.

HOUSTON — We're just one week away from Election Day, which means you'll be bombarded with political ads, calls and texts in the coming days.

The good news is that if you're getting annoyed, there are ways to stop them.

They pop up at all hours of the day. Calls and texts urging you to help turn the country red or blue ahead of midterm elections.

"Every Sunday night, probably 7 p.m., they start rolling in every five to 10 minutes," Nick Brophy said. "I have been receiving at least one text a day."

Sure you can just ignore these calls and texts as they come in, but if they're really getting out of hand, there are ways to block them.

When you register to vote, your voter file is public record. Usually, you provide your phone number as well, which is available to campaigns.

Guilia Porter with Robokiller, an app that blocks both spam phone calls and texts, said that the easiest solution is to text the word "stop" back to the sender, as long as it's not a scammer.

"So it's OK, if you do feel like this is a real campaign, you can reply and ask to be removed from the list," Porter said.

Meantime, iPhones have an almost-secret text blocking feature, according to ZDNet.

If you go to settings, then messages, you can turn on a "filter unwanted senders" setting. Also, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile offer their customers robocall-blocking features. You can also check with your carrier to learn what else they offer.

Dave Henderson said he loves his carrier's scam alert app.

"If it says scam likely, I just don't answer," Henderson said.