HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Steve Radack will not seek re-election for his position as the Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Radack decided not to file re-election paperwork before Monday's deadline.

Radack said he will focus on getting another Republican elected in his seat as well as in other local offices.

Radack has held the seat for eight terms spanning three decades.

Radack made headlines in 2016 when he said some people wanted to get flooded so they can cash in on insurance money. He didn't back down from his comments, either.

"Frankly, over the years, and the many years I've been doing this... they frankly enjoy floods. They'd like to see a flood about every seven years, because they want new cars, they want their homes redone," Radack said at the time.

Radack says he was talking about fraud and telling the truth.

Now, the seat will open for the first time in 30 years, and the Democratic party has coveted the position for years.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Verify: Will the Harris Co. Commissioner's Court let the public speak on low-level crime proposal?

RELATED: Harris Co. official: 'People enjoy floods'