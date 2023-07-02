What is the purpose of the State of the Union?

The tradition started with George Washington and has changed over the years.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Constitution says the president “shall from time to time give the Congress information of the state of the union”.

Our first president, George Washington, decided that from time to time meant about once a year. He started on Jan. 8, 1790, delivering his remarks at Federal Hall in New York City, which at that time was where Congress met.

While you may think of the State of the Union speeches as long, drawn-out affairs, the first one was only about 10 minutes long. That’s not to say it was short on substance. One of the first things he addressed was creating a standing army for the fledgling country.

Washington and his successor continued the tradition of addressing Congress in person. That changed with our third president, Thomas Jefferson, since he was not known as a powerful orator. He decided to send his annual address to Congress on paper instead of addressing them in person.

That’s how it continued, with even presidents known for their persuasive use of words like Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, mailing it in.

In 1912, Woodrow Wilson decided to once again deliver the speech in person.