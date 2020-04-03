HOUSTON — Record turnout in Harris County meant long lines at most polling places.

The polls were scheduled to close at 7 p.m. but anyone still in line at that time will get to vote. Some polling places said it could be a couple of hours before they finished.

There were so many people still lined up at TSU that Harris County sent extra voting machines. The crowd cheered when they arrived. An election judge said they started with only a dozen.

Extra machines were also sent to the HCC Southeast campus where about 350 people were waiting to vote at 7:50 p.m.

Some voters complained about the system that split voters by party.

At polling places where mostly Democrats voted, some machines on the Republican side sat empty because the county was required to provide an equal number to each party.

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman tweeted that both parties rejected her suggestion to allow voters to use any available machines.

"My office proposed a joint primary election, which would have allowed voters to vote on any available machines," Trautman said. "This was rejected by the parties, which means both parties have an equal allocation of machines for each polling location."

Another reason for the longer than usual lines is that many people hadn't made up their minds who to vote for in time for early voting.

Trautman said as of 8 p.m., 265,300 votes had been cast in Harris County.

