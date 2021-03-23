Cruz blasts 'ridiculous theater' of committee's proposed bills he says won't stop gun violence

The comments came during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee held a gun violence hearing on Tuesday. It was a hearing that had already been scheduled before the Boulder, Colo. shooting.

Members weighed in on Monday’s violence

"Inaction has made this horror completely predictable," said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D). "Inaction by this Congress makes us complicit."

"Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater, where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R).

Cruz went on to say that he and Sen. Chuck Grassley are going to introduce again the Grassley-Cruz bill.

"Chairman Chuck Grassley and I are introducing again Grassley, Cruz and I would ask Senate Democrats, including some of our new colleagues who just got here, not to participate in the shameful filibuster that this body engaged in 2013. Let's target the bad guys, the felons, the fugitives, those with mental disease," Cruz said during the hearing.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to bring the two bills aimed at closing the loopholes in the background check system to the Senate floor, but it’s unclear if the bills will pass.