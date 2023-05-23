Two bills targeting Harris County elections closer to heading to Gov. Abbott's desk

Senate Bills 1933 and 1750 are both expected to get final approval Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — With just six days to go in the legislative session, the clock is ticking to get bills on the governor's desk.

Many of those bills directly target Harris County, specifically the elections system. Two of them are expected to move forward as early as Tuesday.

With Senate Bill 1933, if passed, the bill would authorize the Texas Secretary of State to appoint a state conservator to take over county elections.

The bill was passed by the House Monday with a few changes and is expected to get final approval Tuesday.

The other bill targeting Harris County is Senate Bill 1750. That bill eliminates the county's elections administrator position and returns the responsibilities to an elected tax official and county clerk.