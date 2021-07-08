Second special session begins in Austin today, but will enough Democrats be there?

The first special session ended early yesterday. The new one begins at noon today.

AUSTIN, Texas — Yesterday was the final day of that controversial special session in Austin. It came and went with no new laws.

Republicans called the session about 13 hours early Friday, but round two kicks off today.

August 6 was the day Texas House Democrats had been waiting for.

“Yes, we managed to run the clock out on the first special session, but we are not naïve to think that we have won the war,” said State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Ft. Worth.

With the end of the special session comes the end of the agenda set before them, including that controversial elections bill. Democrats are proud to have killed it.

“This type of bill is going to be detrimental for generations to come, if we allow it to happen,” said State Rep. Jarvis Johnson D-Houston.

“The commitment is to make sure that we continue to break quorum." Rep. @jarvisjohnsontx says they will continue to stay out of #Austin during the 2nd Special Session. He says he personally plans to stay in D.C. as long as the Senate is in session. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/63a7BBRjfN — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 6, 2021

But Republicans say their bill would protect elections and say the special session became a huge waste of money.

“A special session costs us over a million dollars of additional cost to the taxpayers of Texas,” said Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston. “In this case, they paid a million and got pretty much nothing.”

“Gov Greg Abbott, Lt Gov Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan… today announced an additional month of funding for the Texas Legislature ahead of the upcoming special session beginning August 7. The current budget funds the Legislature through August 31, 2021…” @KHOU @JanelleKHOU pic.twitter.com/LhScy7jLfc — liz roldan (@lizroldanTX) August 6, 2021

And now, there’s a second session. But will the Democrats come back? Republicans are optimistic some will.

“We’re 83 of the 150,” said Murphy. “We need at least 17 Democrats to show up and I think 17 Democrats will show up.”

But Democrats say they’re united in continuing to break quorum.

“At the end of the day, I just know all 57 have committed to staying away from the capitol,” Johnson said.

And the support for what the Texas Democrats are doing in D.C. resonated at a voting rights rally outside the state capitol Friday.

“I think they made a really big impact and I’m proud of them, and I’m proud to be a Texas Democrat right now,” said Courtney Perry.

Perry says she doesn’t know where the second session will end, but thinks the Democrats have already made an impact.

“They’ve going to fight for voters’ rights, and that is number one,” she said. “There’s nothing else. If you can’t vote, there’s nothing else.”

The special session begins at noon. We’ll be there to cover it.