HOUSTON — There were several school board seats up for grabs in Tuesday's elections. Below is a list of those races. Keep checking back for the latest numbers.

More: Harris County | Fort Bend County | Montgomery County | Brazoria County | Galveston County | Grimes County | Liberty County | Chambers County | Matatorda County | San Jacinto County | Polk County | Walker County | Waller County | FULL LIST OF RACES