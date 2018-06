WASHINGTON D.C. - A "die in" to protest gun control was held at Senator Ted Cruz's D.C. office Tuesday morning.

Demonstrators say Cruz accepts donations from the NRA and refuses to address gun safety.

A protester on the ground during the "die in" protest in DC on Tuesday.

CBS

Some Santa Fe students and parents also attended the protest.

It was organized by National Die-In, a student-led organization demanding “common sense gun control.”

And it was part of nationwide protests on the 2-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Now entering the Senate to die-in in @tedcruz’s office. pic.twitter.com/1h8qklpRWw — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) June 12, 2018

They are now chanting "where's Ted?" The office staffers say he's not in right now. pic.twitter.com/4pAzUPp6NZ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2018

They are now doing a "die-in" in Sen. Ted Cruz's office. pic.twitter.com/XhQG6JzgyM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2018

© 2018 KHOU