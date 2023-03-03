Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Harris County GOP in Houston fundraising visit

DeSantis didn't allow media inside the George R. Brown Convention Center while he addressed the Harris County Republican Party.

HOUSTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by the Bayou City for a fundraiser Friday night.

This comes as DeSantis has been on the trail mulling over a race for the White House.

Multiple groups were outside the center in protest during his visit to Houston. Several teachers took part in the protests through "Reading for Rebellion." It's a silent "read-in" to bring attention to laws in Florida that restrict access to certain books in schools, including LGBTQ+ materials.

“A large percentage of my students are in some way LGBTQIA+, pretty much all of my students are either Black or Latino. I want them to be able to read books that represent them,” teacher Michelle Palmer said. “Plus, I’m a history and government teacher and that’s being attacked as well.”

Other groups said they are anti-fascist and said DeSantis poses a threat.

“Apart from Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis is the most dangerous politician in this country,” Houston United Front Against Fascism organizer David Michael Smith, Ph.D, said.

The Harris County GOP confirmed that the media was not invited to DeSantis' events during his time here.

However, Harris County GOP Chairman Cindy Siegel did send the following statement:

"Alongside Texas, Florida is one of the nation's most prosperous and free states thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership. His decisive actions and bold policy agenda have led to historic accomplishments for the Republican Party and the people of Florida. We are thrilled to host Governor DeSantis at this year's Lincoln Reagan Dinner as he shares his Freedom Blueprint with Harris County.”