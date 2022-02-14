Veteran Robin Williams running to replace Mayor Sylvester Turner

Williams joins the 2023 race for Houston mayor along with Chris Hollins and John Whitmire.

HOUSTON — Marine Corps veteran Robin Williams has announced her intention to run to replace outgoing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is in his final term.

"As a Marine, I am charged to demonstrate leadership, courage and will not back down as your Mayor in the face of adversity," Williams said in a statement.

Williams announced her intentions Sunday night, joining former Harris County District Clerk Chris Hollins and State Senator John Whitmire.

Hollins announced his candidacy last week, while Whitmire announced his run in November.

Williams, who is originally from Chicago, said she wants to tackle issues with passion, competence, and purpose. She especially wants to focus on the homicide rate in the city.

"Over the last three years, I lost my oldest brother, cousin, and uncle to gun violence," Williams stated. "The fight to combat crime is as personal to me as it is to anyone."

Williams outlined five priorities in her plan for Houston, which are flooding, rising crime, the increasing mental health crisis, homelessness, and bridging the gap between citizens and police officers.

"As a young child, I watched my mother struggle with schizoaffective major depression and the effects of not receiving the proper assistance," Williams said. "My objective is to bring a change of direction to Houston, Texas. Families deserve better."