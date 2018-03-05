A state lawmaker and a former Navy SEAL debated Thursday at a primary runoff bid for the seat of outgoing Republican Congressman Ted Poe.

Back in March, State Rep. Kevin Roberts finished slightly ahead of Dan Crenshaw in the Republican primary.

“In the end, it’s about who knows the policy the best and who can fight for it, who can lead, who can inspire so we can actually get things done, build coalitions so we can actually get things through,” Crenshaw said.

“I look forward to an opportunity to address many of the issues that affect them daily: workforce development, immigration, healthcare, overregulation,” Roberts said.

Runoff Election Day is May 22. The winner will face Democrat Todd Litton in the November general election.

