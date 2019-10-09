HOUSTON — Houston will be in the national spotlight Thursday night as Texas Southern University hosts the third Democratic presidential primary debate.

As media outlets from around the country descend on Houston's Third Ward that evening, roads will be closed from 1:30 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday.

About 1,000 tickets were made available to students, faculty and staff and all were reserved within about 20 minutes. Traditionally, party donors and campaigns get the bulk of other tickets.

There are no more tickets available for the general public.

There will be a watch party at TSU's Granville Sawyer Auditorium.

RELATED COVERAGE