Retired Navy Seal Dan Crenshaw leading State Rep. Kevin Roberts in District 2 runoff

HOUSTON – In one of the nastiest Texas Primary runoffs, retired Navy Seal Dan Crenshaw is leading State Rep. Kevin Roberts by a 2 to 1 margin in early voting results.

RELATED: Statewide election results

Crenshaw had 67% of the votes compared to 33% for Roberts.

The two Republicans hoping to replace retiring Rep. Ted Poe in the 2nd Congressional District offer a striking contrast.

Kevin Roberts is a first-term state representative who is originally from the Panhandle. He shares his cell phone number with constituents and touts his business background as an executive director at a law firm.

Dan Crenshaw is a graduate of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan.

The two men track fairly closely on policy – both campaigns say flood mitigation and border security are the top issues in the district, which was hit by Hurricane Harvey last year. Both are running under a similar banner of conservatism in this GOP stronghold.

But those similarities belie the tone in this race.

Roberts can quote old Crenshaw Facebook posts and policy pages on Crenshaw's website with the fluency of an English teacher recalling Byron.

“I don’t know when taking somebody’s words and saying, ‘You said this and here’s what I think it means,’ became mudslinging,” Roberts said in an interview. “That is verbatim. You said it. Okay? You have the opportunity to explain it.”

Roberts has charged that Crenshaw intends to raise taxes in order to preserve Social Security and that Crenshaw has in the past posted "demeaning" comments about Christianity.

Crenshaw is similarly fluent in Roberts' shots at his record, and he charges back that Roberts is twisting statements and positions out of context. He further says those attacks have been what defined his opponent in the runoff to voters.

“Even the outside groups [involved in the race] ... I’ve not seen anything from that that talks about Kevin in a negative way except for, ‘Look at all the mudslinging he’s doing,'” Crenshaw said.

“I mean, I think it’s okay to defend ourselves, and say, ‘He’s doing all the mudslinging, we’re not."

Millions poured into race

The district begins in the northeast Houston suburbs and wraps around the outskirts of the city counterclockwise before ending deep into the heart of Houston from the west. By all objective analysis, this is safe GOP territory and the winner of this runoff will likely become a member of Congress.

Roberts placed first in the March 6 primary with 33 percent of the vote, with Crenshaw narrowly winning second place with 27 percent of the vote. That a runoff was even needed was something of a shock: GOP fundraiser Kathaleen Wall spent a stunning $6 million on her bid, prompting speculation she would draw enough votes to win the seat outright. She ended up coming in third, trailing Crenshaw on election night by a mere 145 votes.

© Texas Tribune