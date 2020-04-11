Here is where you can see the results for the U.S. Senate special election between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly.

PHOENIX — Democratic nominee Mark Kelly won the Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally, according to the Associated Press.

Kelly won with 53% of the votes tallied at nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday.

McSally's campaign released a statement following the AP's report saying:

“Hundreds of thousands of votes have still not been counted. Every Arizonan deserves to have their voice heard and vote counted. We continue to monitor returns. The voters of Arizona decide this election, not media outlets.”

McSally fought to hang onto her seat in a race that favored her Democratic challenger, Mark Kelly.

Results are not made official on Election Night. 12 News will primarily use NBC News as our guiding source in reporting results for the presidential election and all other races. We will use The Associated Press in some situations.

The race between McSally and Kelly to fill former Sen. John McCain’s Senate seat for the rest of his term has been expensive.

About $9.3 million was spent on TV and radio advertising in the race between McSally and Kelly, according to NBC News.

Kelly has been favored to win the election, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

McSally was appointed to the seat in December 2018, after McCain’s death. She had previously lost the election for former Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat to Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

The seat that is currently up for election was formerly held by McCain, who died from brain cancer in August 2018.

Whoever wins the seat will have to run for it again in 2022, when McCain’s six-year term would have been up.

Former Sen. Jon Kyl resigned after Gov. Doug Ducey selected him in September 2018 to temporarily fill McCain’s seat.

Before she was appointed to her Senate seat, McSally served as U.S. representative for Arizona’s second congressional district from 2015 to 2019.

Kelly, on the other hand, has never held political office. Kelly is an astronaut, engineer and retired U.S. Navy captain.

But Kelly’s wife, Gabrielle Giffords, served as a U.S. representative for Arizona’s 8th congressional district from 2007 until 2012.