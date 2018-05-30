(CBS) -- Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, says that the FBI has an "obligation" to run out any leads it may have -- including using informants -- to get to the bottom of the case of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

"When the FBI comes into contact with information about what a foreign government may be doing in our election cycle, I think they have an obligation to run it out," said Gowdy on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday.

He added, "Based on what I have seen, I don't know what the FBI could have done or should have done other than run out a lead that someone loosely connected with the campaign was making assertions about Russia, I would think you would want the FBI to find out whether there was any validity to what those people were saying."

Gowdy said that following his briefing on Capitol Hill with top intelligence officialsregarding the FBI's use of an informant to make contact with Trump campaign officials, he was certain that the FBI would conclude that Russia was indeed the target, and not Mr. Trump or his campaign.

