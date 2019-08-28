MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is making national headlines again, but this time it involves one of her political consultants.

Tim Mynett, a consultant who has worked with Omar, reportedly confessed his "devastating and shocking declaration of love" for Omar this past April, according to NBC News.

His wife Beth Mynett, 55, said in the divorce filing that she was "devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration," but she told her husband that she "loved him and was willing to fight for the marriage." However, she said he told her that "was not an option for him," according to court documents.

The couple has been together since 2006, married in 2012 and have a 13-year-old son together, according to the divorce filing. The New York Post first reported the story.

This allegation comes as the first-term Congresswoman is in Minnesota for a series of discussions.

Tuesday night at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis Omar held a discussion about immigration. After the discussion, she was asked by journalists, including KARE 11, about the alleged affair. She got up and walked quickly out of the room.

When asked for comment, Omar's office referred NBC News to the E Street Group, which said in part, "E Street Group does not comment on the personal life of either our staff or clients."

Omar has more events planned on Wednesday and Thursday in the Twin Cities.

