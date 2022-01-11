'They will not divide us': Harris County Democrats say racist election mailers sent to Latino voters

“This is beyond the pale of how low individuals will go in stoop to create division create a stretch, but it’s not gonna happen,” County Commissioner Garcia said.

HOUSTON — As politics continue to heat up a week away from Election Day, Harris County Democrats say racist mailers are being sent to Latino voters to inappropriately influence the election.

Latino voters in Harris County are receiving mail that's labeled "important election information." The envelopes contain bumper stickers in English and Spanish that read: “It's time to vote. Sources say Latinos are voting Republican and Blacks are once again voting for Democrats."

“They will not divide us,” Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said. “It’s obvious, they’re trying to focus on the Latino community, and we’re not going to have it."

Garcia said the mailers are deliberately being sent to voters with Latino surnames.

“This is beyond the pale of how low individuals will go in stoop to create division create a stretch, but it’s not gonna happen,” Garcia said. “We’re too smart for it.”

Garcia stood shoulder to shoulder with a diverse group of Harris County elected leaders on the local, state and federal level.

“This is the flyer that went into the homes of voters to racistly bait them,” Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee said. “You don’t want to be like them is the inference, you don’t want to embrace your brother or sister is the inference.”

There’s no indication of who paid for or sent the mailers to homes, which is required to be identifiable on the election materials.

“Do not allow this type of garbage to separate us from one another,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Democrats are asking all voters to push back against the attacks.

“If you think throwing race around and putting out garbage like this to divide us is wrong, go out and vote," U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said. "If you think dividing Black and Latinos to win an election is wrong, take your family and go out and vote."

The elected officials will pass the material on to law enforcement for a possible investigation.

The Harris County Republican party responded with the following statement from Chairman Cindy Siegel.

“The Harris County Republican Party welcomes all voters of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds. Our diverse slate of Republican candidates offer real solutions to the issues that matter most to Harris County voters of all backgrounds — including skyrocketing crime and record-high inflation. We do not know where this flyer came from, but we strongly condemn the message and will not tolerate tactics designed to divide the communities in our diverse county.”

The Texas Ethics Commission also sent a statement.

"The Texas Election Code defines political advertising to include communications that support or oppose a candidate, officeholder, political party, or measure. However, only political advertising that includes "express advocacy" requires a disclosure statement identifying the advertisement's source.



"The law provides that political advertising is deemed to contain express advocacy if it is authorized by a candidate, an agent of a candidate, or a political committee filing campaign finance reports. Therefore, a disclosure statement is required any time a candidate, a candidate's agent, or a political committee authorizes political advertising.