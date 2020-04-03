Russia is known for its anti-LGBTQ policies — but until now, same-sex marriage was not explicitly banned in its constitution. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin submitted several proposed amendments to the constitution, including one that would define marriage as strictly heterosexual.

Putin first proposed amendments during a speech in January. Among the constitutional changes are measures that would reduce the powers of Putin's eventual successor, and his opponents view the move as part of Putin's plan to retain power after his current term ends in 2024.

On Monday, Putin presented an additional 24 pages of updated amendments. According to The Associated Press, lawmakers said one article pays homage to "ancestors who bequeathed to us their ideals and a belief in God," following requests by the Russian Orthodox Church to include a reference to God in the update.

Another amendment seeks to solidify Putin's longtime opposition to gay marriage by defining marriage as a "union of a man and a woman."

